SEOUL Nov 3 U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday, but data showing an unexpected five-month low in Chinese factory activity clouded the outlook for demand from the world's second biggest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude had risen 1 cent to $80.55 a barrel as of 0023 GMT, after settling down 58 cents at $80.54 a barrel in the previous session.

* December Brent gained 8 cents to $85.94 a barrel. It had settled down 38 cents at $85.86 a barrel.

* China's factory activity reinforced views that the country's growth outlook is hazy at best. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased to 50.8 in October from September's 51.1, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, but was above the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 51.2.

* OPEC's oil supply fell by 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October due to lower production in Angola and Nigeria, a Reuters survey found, although recovery in Libya and growth in Iraq kept output close to September's two-year high. The survey also indicates Saudi Arabia and heavyweight Gulf producers are showing no sign of deliberately cutting exports to address oversupply and support prices.

* OPEC's oil production is unlikely to change much in 2015 and there is no need to panic at the crude price drop, OPEC's secretary general said on Wednesday, adding to indications the exporter group is in no hurry to cut output.

* Oil exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals were restored to 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday after bad weather had reduced the volume, a shipping source said. High winds had reduced crude exports to 1.44 million bpd at the offshore export terminals on Saturday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equity markets surged more than 1 percent and the yen fell to a nearly seven-year low against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan surprised financial markets by ramping up its massive economic stimulus programme.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Oct

0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Oct

0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct

1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct

1500 U.S. Construction spending Sep

1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Oct

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)