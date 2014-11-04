SEOUL Nov 4 U.S. crude prices extended losses to around $78.30 a barrel on Tuesday in early Asian trades after Saudi Arabia's price cuts for U.S. customers and strong U.S. dollars triggered its lowest since mid-2012 on the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude lost 47 cents at $78.31 a barrel as of 0005 GMT. On Monday it settled down $1.76 at $78.78 after hitting a low of $78.14 per barrel, its lowest since June 2012.

* Brent crude previously settled at $84.78 after falling as low as $84.18.

* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has hiked the price of crude to customers in Asia and Europe in December, but deepened cuts to U.S. buyers in a sign it may be redoubling efforts to retain its share of the world's biggest market.

* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi is making his first visits in years to fellow exporters Venezuela and Mexico, although tumbling oil prices are not the stated purpose of the trip, according to officials and sources.

Naimi will attend a long-planned climate change meeting on Venezuela's Margarita Island that runs Tuesday to Friday, according to a Caracas-based source close to the Saudi delegation. He will be in Acapulco, Mexico, Nov. 12-14 for a major natural gas conference, two sources said.

* The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries meets in Vienna on Nov. 27 to decide on production targets for next year, and market participants are looking for any sign on whether the producer group will move to shore up prices by trimming output.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks were forecast to have risen in the week ended Oct. 31, while inventories of refined products likely fell, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday. The poll of four analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA), forecast crude stocks rose 1.9 million barrels on average last week.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar reached multi-year highs against both the yen and euro on Monday, adding to gains built on the Bank of Japan's surprise stimulus announcement from last week, but equity markets dipped after weak data from China and Europe.

U.S. stocks ended flat as investors paused after a sharp rally on Friday and ahead of U.S. elections on Tuesday, although economic data pointed to a slowly strengthening economy. The benchmark S&P index briefly pushed to a record 2,024.46 at the high of the session before retreating.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1000 Euro zone Producer prices Sep

1330 U.S. International trade Sep

1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Oct

1500 U.S. Factory orders Sep

1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Nov (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)