SEOUL Nov 4 U.S. crude prices extended losses
to around $78.30 a barrel on Tuesday in early Asian trades after
Saudi Arabia's price cuts for U.S. customers and strong U.S.
dollars triggered its lowest since mid-2012 on the previous
session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude lost 47 cents at $78.31 a barrel as of
0005 GMT. On Monday it settled down $1.76 at $78.78 after
hitting a low of $78.14 per barrel, its lowest since June 2012.
* Brent crude previously settled at $84.78 after
falling as low as $84.18.
* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has hiked the price of crude
to customers in Asia and Europe in December, but deepened cuts
to U.S. buyers in a sign it may be redoubling efforts to retain
its share of the world's biggest market.
* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi is making his first visits
in years to fellow exporters Venezuela and Mexico, although
tumbling oil prices are not the stated purpose of the trip,
according to officials and sources.
Naimi will attend a long-planned climate change meeting on
Venezuela's Margarita Island that runs Tuesday to Friday,
according to a Caracas-based source close to the Saudi
delegation. He will be in Acapulco, Mexico, Nov. 12-14 for a
major natural gas conference, two sources said.
* The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries meets in
Vienna on Nov. 27 to decide on production targets for next year,
and market participants are looking for any sign on whether the
producer group will move to shore up prices by trimming output.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks were forecast to have
risen in the week ended Oct. 31, while inventories of refined
products likely fell, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on
Monday. The poll of four analysts, taken ahead of weekly
inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) and from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy
Information Administration (EIA), forecast crude stocks rose 1.9
million barrels on average last week.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar reached multi-year highs against both the yen
and euro on Monday, adding to gains built on the Bank of Japan's
surprise stimulus announcement from last week, but equity
markets dipped after weak data from China and Europe.
U.S. stocks ended flat as investors paused after a sharp
rally on Friday and ahead of U.S. elections on Tuesday, although
economic data pointed to a slowly strengthening economy. The
benchmark S&P index briefly pushed to a record 2,024.46 at the
high of the session before retreating.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Sep
1330 U.S. International trade Sep
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Oct
1500 U.S. Factory orders Sep
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Nov
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)