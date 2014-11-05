SEOUL Nov 5 U.S. crude futures edged up to over
$77.35 a barrel on Wednesday in early Asian trades in the wake
of news that U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week as
refineries boosted output, but global supply glut woes capped
the prices at multi-year lows.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures gained 18 cents at $77.37 a
barrel as of 0000 GMT. On the previous session, it settled down
$1.59 at $77.19 after reaching the lowest intraday price since
October 2011 in the morning.
* Brent for next-month delivery settled down $1.96
at $82.82 after touching its lowest point since October 2010.
* Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute
showed on Tuesday, crude inventories fell by 639,000 barrels to
374.9 million in the week to Oct. 31, compared with analysts'
expectations for a increase of 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks
at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 804,000 barrels.
Gasoline stocks rose by 240,000 barrels, compared with
analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 400,000-barrel
decline.
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) meets Nov. 27, but there are no clear signs whether it
will curb output.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi and Venezuelan Foreign
Minister Rafael Ramirez will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines
of a climate conference, according to a person close to the
Saudi delegation.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equity markets dipped on Tuesday and the euro
firmed after a Reuters report saying central bankers in the euro
zone plan to challenge European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi's leadership style.
Equities in Europe had already pared initial gains before
the report after the European Commission cut its growth
forecasts for the region. The ECB, at a policy meeting on
Thursday, is expected to hold off on fresh action, waiting for
updated ECB staff forecasts next month and traction from its
latest stimulus measures.
The euro strengthened after the report on the ECB,
reaching a high of $1.2577 against the dollar as the report
scaled back expectations of a loosening of ECB monetary policy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI Oct
0850 France Markit services PMI Oct
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Oct
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Oct
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Oct
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Oct
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)