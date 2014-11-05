SEOUL Nov 5 U.S. crude futures edged up to over $77.35 a barrel on Wednesday in early Asian trades in the wake of news that U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week as refineries boosted output, but global supply glut woes capped the prices at multi-year lows.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures gained 18 cents at $77.37 a barrel as of 0000 GMT. On the previous session, it settled down $1.59 at $77.19 after reaching the lowest intraday price since October 2011 in the morning.

* Brent for next-month delivery settled down $1.96 at $82.82 after touching its lowest point since October 2010.

* Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday, crude inventories fell by 639,000 barrels to 374.9 million in the week to Oct. 31, compared with analysts' expectations for a increase of 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 804,000 barrels.

Gasoline stocks rose by 240,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 400,000-barrel decline.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets Nov. 27, but there are no clear signs whether it will curb output.

Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of a climate conference, according to a person close to the Saudi delegation.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equity markets dipped on Tuesday and the euro firmed after a Reuters report saying central bankers in the euro zone plan to challenge European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's leadership style.

Equities in Europe had already pared initial gains before the report after the European Commission cut its growth forecasts for the region. The ECB, at a policy meeting on Thursday, is expected to hold off on fresh action, waiting for updated ECB staff forecasts next month and traction from its latest stimulus measures.

The euro strengthened after the report on the ECB, reaching a high of $1.2577 against the dollar as the report scaled back expectations of a loosening of ECB monetary policy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0145 China HSBC services PMI Oct

0850 France Markit services PMI Oct

0855 Germany Markit services PMI Oct

0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Oct

1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep

1315 U.S. ADP national employment Oct

1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Oct (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)