SEOUL Nov 6 U.S. crude futures extended gains
on Thursday in early Asian trades, as government data showed
that U.S. crude stocks rose but less than forecast last week,
while gasoline and distillate inventories fell.
* U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 22
cents to $78.90 a barrel as of 0005 GMT after it previously
settled up $1.49 at $78.68 a barrel.
* Benchmark Brent oil closed up 13 cents at $82.95 a
barrel on the previous session.
* Data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday that crude inventories edged up 460,000
barrels in the week to Oct. 31, compared with analysts'
expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.4 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
380,000-barrels drop. Distillate stockpiles, which
include diesel and heating oil, fell 724,000 barrels, versus
expectations for a 1.8-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
* Oil prices jumped on the previous session as a fire broke
out on Wednesday during repairs at an oil product pipeline north
of the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. The fire has been
extinguished, state news agency SPA and security and industry
sources said. The pipeline was carrying diesel, not crude oil,
an industry source in the country said.
* The oil market was also supported by economic data that
U.S. private employers added 230,000 jobs in October, the most
since June and exceeding economists' expectations as mid-sized
businesses added the most workers in more than seven years, a
report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
Growth in China's services sector, however, weakened further
in October as new business cooled, a private survey showed on
Wednesday, reinforcing signs of a gradual economic slowdown in
the world's second-largest economy that could prod the
government to unveil fresh stimulus measures.
* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi and Venezuelan Foreign
Minister Rafael Ramirez have arrived at a climate conference on
Venezuela's Margarita Island and were expected to meet later on
Wednesday.
Though recently appointed foreign minister, Ramirez, the
former oil minister and head of state oil company PDVSA, remains
Venezuela's OPEC delegation head and has led calls for an
emergency meeting due to global price declines.
* The dollar surged to a seven-year high against the yen and
global equity markets rallied on Wednesday after the Republican
Party seized control of the U.S. Senate in midterm elections,
auguring well for pro-energy and other business policies.
