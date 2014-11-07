SEOUL Nov 7 U.S. crude futures extended losses to around $77.85 in early Asian trades on Friday, pressured by oil supply gluts and a stronger dollar, and bringing the week's slide to more than three percent.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude fell 7 cents at $77.84 a barrel as of 0010 GMT, after it finished down 77 cents at $77.91 on the previous session.

* At the previous close, Brent's front-month was down 9 cents at $82.86 a barrel.

* OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said on Thursday that fundamental factors do not justify the sharp drop in oil prices, forecasting a price rebound by the second half of 2015. He said OPEC is concerned but "not panicking" over the near 30 percent fall in Brent's value since June. Traders took that to mean there will be no output cuts at OPEC's Nov. 27 meeting.

* The euro plunged to its lowest in more than two years against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed his pledge to use unconventional measures to stimulate a sluggish euro zone economy. The greenback was also boosted by data showing fewer filings of new U.S. unemployment benefit claims in the previous week, making the dollar-denominated commodities more expensive.

* Reaching a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers will be more difficult if negotiations drag beyond a November 24 deadline, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday. Kerry, speaking ahead of his planned weekend talks with Iran's foreign minister, said the United States and its allies were not - for now - weighing an extension of the negotiations.

* Harold Hamm, the chief executive of North Dakota oil producer Continental Resources Inc, has stunned a bearish crude market by scrapping all of the company's hedges - a bold bet that prices will recover soon after sliding some 25 percent. In so doing, Hamm appears to be bracing for a price war with the world's biggest exporter, Saudi Arabia. Conventional wisdom among oil analysts is that Saudi Arabia, frustrated by a global supply glut caused by soaring output in the United States, is prepared to let prices fall to squeeze U.S. shale oil producers out of the market.

MARKETS NEWS

* Stocks on world markets were mixed, though Wall Street rose in a volatile session. The combination of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's message and a bigger-than- expected fall in the number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits helped push the dollar to its highest level since June 2010 against a basket of major currencies.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

1330 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Oct

1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Oct

1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)