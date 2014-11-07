SEOUL Nov 7 U.S. crude futures extended losses
to around $77.85 in early Asian trades on Friday, pressured by
oil supply gluts and a stronger dollar, and bringing the week's
slide to more than three percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude fell 7 cents at $77.84 a barrel as of
0010 GMT, after it finished down 77 cents at $77.91 on the
previous session.
* At the previous close, Brent's front-month was
down 9 cents at $82.86 a barrel.
* OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said on Thursday
that fundamental factors do not justify the sharp drop in oil
prices, forecasting a price rebound by the second half of 2015.
He said OPEC is concerned but "not panicking" over the near 30
percent fall in Brent's value since June. Traders took that to
mean there will be no output cuts at OPEC's Nov. 27
meeting.
* The euro plunged to its lowest in more than two
years against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi affirmed his pledge to use unconventional
measures to stimulate a sluggish euro zone economy. The
greenback was also boosted by data showing fewer filings of new
U.S. unemployment benefit claims in the previous week, making
the dollar-denominated commodities more expensive.
* Reaching a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers
will be more difficult if negotiations drag beyond a November 24
deadline, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.
Kerry, speaking ahead of his planned weekend talks with Iran's
foreign minister, said the United States and its allies were not
- for now - weighing an extension of the negotiations.
* Harold Hamm, the chief executive of North Dakota oil
producer Continental Resources Inc, has stunned a
bearish crude market by scrapping all of the company's hedges -
a bold bet that prices will recover soon after sliding some 25
percent. In so doing, Hamm appears to be bracing for a price war
with the world's biggest exporter, Saudi Arabia. Conventional
wisdom among oil analysts is that Saudi Arabia, frustrated by a
global supply glut caused by soaring output in the United
States, is prepared to let prices fall to squeeze U.S. shale oil
producers out of the market.
MARKETS NEWS
* Stocks on world markets were mixed, though Wall Street
rose in a volatile session. The combination of European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi's message and a bigger-than-
expected fall in the number of Americans applying for first-time
unemployment benefits helped push the dollar to its
highest level since June 2010 against a basket of major
currencies.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
1330 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Oct
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Oct
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)