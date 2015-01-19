SINGAPORE Jan 19 U.S. crude futures dropped towards $48 a barrel on Monday after last week rising for the first time in eight weeks, with weak Chinese housing data keeping prices under pressure.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February delivery was off 14 cents at $48.55 a barrel by 0101 GMT, after hitting a low of $48.37. The contract, which expires on Tuesday, climbed 0.7 percent last week.

* March Brent crude slipped 22 cents to $49.95 a barrel.

* Trading liquidity is expected to be lean with U.S. markets shut for the Martin Luther King holiday.

* China's new home prices fell significantly in December for a fourth straight month even as year-end sales volumes surged. Sunday's gloomy data foreshadowed weak economic figures set for Tuesday, with expansion expected to slow to 7.2 percent, the weakest since the depths of the global financial crisis.

* Oil prices ended marginally firmer last week after the International Energy Agency said on Friday that there were signs lower prices had begun to curb production in some areas, including North America. The IEA said that while a price recovery may not be imminent, "signs are mounting that the tide will turn".

* Any lingering doubt about the depth of the crisis facing the U.S. energy industry is quickly evaporating as even the biggest firms slash spending amid the steepest oil price crash since the recession, sending ripples across the vast sector.

* A steep drop in crude oil prices will save top Asian economies tens of billions of dollars on their liquefied natural gas import bills this year, cutting electricity costs for consumers after years of pain.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro flirted with 11-year lows as investors braced for the European Central Bank to take its boldest steps yet to combat deflation and revive the euro zone economy.

* Asian share markets were looking to edge higher, though anxious investors were wary of being disappointed yet again by economic news from China and policy stimulus in the euro zone.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

Euro zone Current account Nov

Euro zone Net investment flow Nov

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)