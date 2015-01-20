TOKYO Jan 21 U.S. crude futures edged up on
Wednesday following steep losses a day earlier but remained
below $47 a barrel amid worries over ample supplies and sluggish
demand after the International Monetary Fund cut its 2015 global
economic forecast.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for new front-month March delivery was
up 23 cents at $46.70 a barrel by 2345 GMT. Contract for
February delivery expired on Tuesday, settling down $2.30 at
$46.39.
* London Brent crude for March delivery was untraded
yet, after settling down 85 cents at $47.99.
* The IMF, in its latest World Economic Outlook report,
reduced its global economic forecast by 0.3 percentage points
for this year and next, projecting 3.5 percent growth in 2015
and 3.7 percent for 2016.
* Genscape, an analytics firm that monitors U.S. oil stocks,
reported a 2.6 million-barrel build last week in Cushing,
Oklahoma, the delivery point for the U.S. crude futures
contract, adding to the market's bearish sentiment, traders
said.
* U.S. oil services firm Baker Hughes Inc said in a
conference call on Tuesday that the U.S. average rig count was
expected to decline 15 percent in the first quarter from the
previous quarter, and it expected to lay off some 7,000 staff.
* Venezuela's oil exports fell to 2.33 million
barrels-per-day in 2014, from 2.43 million the previous year,
Oil Minister Asdrubal Chavez said on Tuesday.
* U.S. commercial crude stocks likely rose by 2.6 million
barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on
Tuesday.
* Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and
diesel fuel, remained flat, while gasoline inventories went up
1.2 million barrels, the poll showed, ahead of weekly inventory
report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) later in the
day.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Tuesday after the
International Monetary Fund reduced its growth forecasts.
* The yen nursed broad losses early on Wednesday as
investors sold the Japanese currency in a precautionary move
against any further policy easing by the Bank of Japan.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 1330 US Building permits Dec
- 1330 US Housing starts Dec
- 1930 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen participates in
open session of the Financial Stability Oversight
Council meeting
- 2130 US American Petroleum Institute weekly oil data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)