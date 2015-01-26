SINGAPORE Jan 26 U.S. crude futures dropped more than $1 on Monday to near the weakest in almost six years as the dollar strengthened after Greece's Syriza party pledged to roll back austerity measures on winning a snap election.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for March delivery fell as much as $1.24 to $44.35 a barrel in early deals and was trading down 90 cents at $44.69 a barrel by 0008 GMT. The session low was the weakest for a front-month contract since it hit $44.20 on Jan. 13, its lowest since April 2009.

* March Brent crude fell 58 cents to $48.21 a barrel, off an early low of $47.85.

* With about 60 percent of votes counted, Syriza was set to win 149 seats in the 300 seat parliament, with 36.1 percent of the vote, around eight points ahead of the conservative New Democracy party of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

* While a final result may not come for hours, Syriza's Alexis Tsipras is on course to become prime minister of the first euro zone government openly opposed to austerity policies which the European Union and International Monetary Fund imposed on Greece as a condition of its bailout.

* Saudi Arabia's new King Salman was quick to keep veteran oil minister Ali al-Naimi on Friday, in a message aimed at calming a jittery energy market following the death of King Abdullah.

* King Salman pledged continuity in energy and foreign policies and moved quickly to appoint younger men as his heirs, settling the succession for years to come by naming a deputy crown prince from his dynasty's next generation.

* A swath of the U.S. East Coast from Philadelphia to New York City to Maine was bracing for a potentially historic blizzard on Monday that is expected to dump as much as 3 feet (90 cm) of snow and snarl transportation for tens of millions of people.

* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Jan. 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro hit a fresh 11-year low against the dollar and U.S. stock futures fell on Monday as Greece's Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures, putting Athens on a collision course with international lenders.

* A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets such as oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0900 Germany Ifo business climate Jan

1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Jan (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)