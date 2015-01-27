SINGAPORE Jan 27 U.S. crude futures steadied
above $45 a barrel on Tuesday after a three-session fall that
dragged prices to near their lowest level in almost six years,
amid a firmer dollar and well supplied market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for March delivery was up 10 cents at
$45.25 a barrel by 0018 GMT, after hitting a session low of
$44.35 on Monday. That was the lowest intraday level for a
front-month contract since Jan. 13's $44.20 which was its
weakest since April 2009.
* March Brent crude fell 1.3 percent to close at
$48.16 a barrel on Monday, its second drop in three sessions.
The crude benchmark has lost nearly 60 percent from June in a
rout fuelled by ample global supplies.
* OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said oil prices
may have hit a floor and could move higher very soon. He also
warned of a risk of a future price spike to $200 a barrel if
investment in new supply capacity is too low.
* U.S. futures market regulators should review the sharp
drop in crude oil prices to gain a better understanding of the
slide as they pursue rules to crack down on speculation in
commodities, a top official said.
* The recent rout in oil prices could delay the onset of
"peak oil demand," or zero global demand growth, by around five
years to beyond 2030, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.
* Asian buyers are paying more to secure crude oil,
supported by higher refining margins on the back of tumbling
crude prices and the possibility of storing excess cargoes on
tankers for later sale.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held onto modest gains, having bounced off an
11-year trough as investors decided to take profits on extremely
bearish positions.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Dec
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Nov
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Jan
1500 U.S. New home sales Dec
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Jan
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)