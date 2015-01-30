SEOUL Jan 30 U.S. crude futures held above $44.50 a barrel on Friday as U.S. jobless data signalled further strength in the world's largest economy, while the market awaits more U.S. economic and Chinese PMI data for direction.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures gained 10 cents to $44.63 a barrel as of 0005 GMT. Crude settled up 8 cents at $44.53 a barrel in the previous session, recovering from a session low of $43.58.

* Benchmark Brent crude rose 66 cents in the previous session at $49.13 a barrel, off its session high of $49.24.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to its lowest level in nearly 15 years, adding to bullish signals on the labor market. Friday's fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product will be a key indicator for financial markets direction.

* China's factory growth, which likely inched up from a 1-1/2-year low in January, will be helped by a slight pick-up in momentum the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. The data, to be released on Feb. 1 alongside the official services PMI, will set the tone the world's second-largest economy this year.

* Crude futures in New York fell to an April 2009 bottom in the previous session, triggered by a record high build in the U.S. crude inventory.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equity markets were little changed on Thursday after a late surge on Wall Street overcame earlier declines on worries about Greece's path and a mixed earnings season so far, while U.S. government bond yields rose on fresh signs of a strong American labor market.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0700 Germany Retail sales Dec

0745 France Consumer spending Dec

0745 France Producer prices Dec

1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Jan

1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Dec

1330 U.S. GDP Q4

1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan