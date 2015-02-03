SINGAPORE Feb 3 U.S. crude futures held above $50 a barrel on Tuesday morning following sharp gains in the previous two sessions, with some investors betting that the bottom of a six-month rout has been reached.

The jump comes as traders start to close record short positions in U.S. crudes, which last week rose to five-year highs.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures gained 46 cents to $50.03 a barrel as of 0017 GMT. The early rise on Tuesday followed gains of more than 10 percent in the previous two sessions.

* Brent crude settled up $1.76, or 3.3 percent, at $54.75 a barrel, swinging between a session high of $55.62 and a low of $51.41.

* The rally came despite oil services company Genscape estimating a stock build of 2.3 million barrels in the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. crude last week, adding to already record-high inventories in the United States.

* A U.S. refinery strike, which theoretically meant higher crude supplies in the market, along with disappointing U.S. consumer spending and manufacturing data, also failed to keep oil prices down.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equity markets rose sharply in choppy trade on Monday on a late rally fueled by hopes for a deal on Greek debt, with a rebound in oil prices also helping to lift U.S. stocks.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1000 Euro zone Producer prices Dec

1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Jan

1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec

1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Feb (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)