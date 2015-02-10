SEOUL Feb 10 U.S. crude futures were trading
slightly lower on Tuesday, snapping three days of gains, after a
preliminary survey showed that U.S. commercial crude stockpiles
hit a record high last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for March delivery lost 38 cents
at $52.48 a barrel as of 0018 GMT after the contract finished up
$1.17, or 2.3 percent, at $52.86 in the previous session.
* In the prior session benchmark Brent oil futures for March
settled up 54 cents, or nearly 1 percent, at $58.34 a
barrel, after rallying to $59.61 at one point.
* A poll of five analysts was taken ahead of weekly
inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy
Information Administration (EIA), showing U.S. commercial crude
oil and gasoline stockpiles likely rose in the week ended Feb.
6.
* OPEC, however, forecast on Monday that demand for its oil
this year would be much higher than previously thought, as its
strategy of letting prices fall to hurt other producers begins
to take effect. In a monthly report, the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) forecast demand for its oil
would average 29.21 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, up
430,000 bpd from its previous prediction.
* Citibank on Monday cut its crude price forecasts, saying
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) could go as low as the $20 per
barrel range before recovering to reach a new equilibrium. The
oil market should bottom between the end of the first quarter
and beginning of the second quarter this year.
MARKETS NEWS
* Stock indexes worldwide slipped on Monday on fears of
Greece leaving the euro zone and concerns over conflict in
Ukraine. The Japanese yen also firmed against the U.S. dollar
after two straight days of losses.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Jan
0130 China Producer prices Jan
0745 France Industrial output Dec
1400 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jan
1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Dec
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Feb
1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Dec
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)