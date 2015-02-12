SEOUL Feb 12 U.S. crude futures rose above
$49.50 a barrel on Thursday as the Ukraine army suffered some of
the heaviest losses in the nine-month war, and Saudi Arabia and
Russia's energy giant Gazprom discussed cooperation between OPEC
and non-OPEC oil producers.
The gains pared some of the losses triggered last week by a
fifth consecutive week of record high U.S. crude inventory.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for March delivery rose 60 cents
at $49.44 as of 0039 GMT after it closed down $1.18, or about 2
percent, at $48.84 a barrel on Wednesday.
* Benchmark Brent oil previously dropped below the
$55-per-barrel support level, settling down $1.77, or 3 percent,
at $54.66 a barrel.
* The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine held
peace talks in Belarus on Wednesday, while Ukraine's army said
19 of its soldiers were killed in pro-Russian separatist
assaults near the railway town of Debaltseve, some of the worst
losses it has reported in nine months of war.
* Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi met in Riyadh with
Viktor Zubkov, chairman of state-controlled Russian energy giant
Gazprom, and discussed cooperation between OPEC and
non-OPEC oil producers. He also held similar talks with Algerian
Justice Minister Tayeb Louh.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories rose
4.9 million barrels in the week to Feb. 6 to 417.9 million, the
highest level for this time of the year in at least the last 80
years. Analysts had expected an increase of 3.7 million barrels
on average.
MARKETS NEWS
* An advance in U.S. stocks halted and European shares
slipped on Wednesday on investor worries over the outcome of
euro zone ministerial meetings about Greece's debt crisis, while
oil prices dropped for a second day on more signs of oversupply.
The U.S. dollar hit a five-week high against the Japanese
yen at 120.44 yen, bolstered by a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Industrial output Dec
1330 U.S. Retail sales Jan
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Business inventories Dec
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)