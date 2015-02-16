TOKYO Feb 16 U.S. crude futures rose for a
third straight session, while Brent hit an eight-week high above
$62 a barrel after another drop in the U.S. rig count signalled
the pressure producers face from low oil prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for March delivery was up 43 cents at
$53.21 a barrel by 2353 GMT, after settling up $1.57 on Friday.
It hit a one-week high of $53.69 earlier.
U.S. markets are shut on Monday for the Presidents' Day
holiday.
* London Brent crude for April delivery was up 53
cents at $62.05 a barrel, after settling up $2.24 on Friday. The
contract rose as high as $62.32, an eight-week high.
* The number of oil drilling rigs in the United States fell
to its lowest since August 2011, data showed on Friday.
* Many traders and analysts believe there is a global
oversupply of nearly two million barrels per day of crude oil.
They say little has changed fundamentally to explain the price
rebound of the past two weeks.
* Libya's El Sarir oil field is still unable to pump oil to
Hariga port after sabotage on a pipeline just north of the field
where repairs are ongoing, an oil official said on Sunday.
* Production on a 240,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude
distillation unit (CDU) at Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,600
bpd Beaumont, Texas, refinery has been reduced due to thinned
piping, said sources familiar with operations at the plant.
* China's growth in broad money supply slumped to its lowest
on record in January even as new yuan loans hit a 5-1/2-year
high, boosting bets that Beijing may further loosen monetary
policy to avert a sharper economic slowdown.
* Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures
and options positions in the week to February 10, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 index closed at a record high on Friday, as
energy shares gained with oil prices.
* Sterling scaled a six-week peak early on Monday following
recent hawkish-sounding comments from the Bank of England, while
the other major currencies were subdued in a holiday-riddled
week.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
- n/a China Foreign direct investment Jan
- 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Dec
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)