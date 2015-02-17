TOKYO Feb 17 U.S. crude futures were steady on Tuesday as gains in the dollar following the collapse of Greek debt talks offset supply concerns stoked by growing violence in Libya and uncertainty over exports from Kurdistan.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 1 cent at $52.77 a barrel by 0015 GMT, off a one-week high of $53.69 hit on Monday. There was no settlement on Monday due to a U.S. public holiday, with Monday's activity to be registered on Tuesday.

* London Brent crude for April delivery was yet to start trading, after settling down 12 cents at $61.40 a barrel. It touched an intra-day peak of $62.57 a barrel on Monday, the highest since Dec. 22.

* Oil prices got some support on Monday amid supply worries in two big oil producers. Egypt bombed Islamic State targets inside Libya after the group released a video appearing to show the beheading of 21 Egyptians.

* In Iraq, a deal aimed at resolving a dispute between Baghdad and Kurdish regional authorities over crude oil exports looked fragile on Monday with the semi-autonomous region's prime minister threatening to withhold exports worth 550,000 barrels per day of oil.

* Kuwait's oil minister Ali al-Omair said on Monday that oil prices would continue to rise this year as supply fell, with the current oil surplus already "definitely lower" than 1.8 million bpd.

* Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex said on Monday it would delay execution of capital projects including major refinery reconfigurations and ultra-low sulphur fuel projects amid slumping crude prices.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro fell broadly early on Tuesday after a sudden collapse in talks to secure a new debt deal for Greece disappointed investors who had hoped there would be an outcome by now.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0130 China House prices Jan

- 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Feb

- 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Feb

- 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Feb (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)