TOKYO Feb 20 U.S. crude futures stood little changed above $51 a barrel on Friday, as the market awaited key U.S. oil rig count data for direction after falling for the past two sessions due to a rise in U.S. oil inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for March delivery, which expires later in the day, was up 3 cents at $51.19 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after settling down 98 cents on Thursday.

* Crude may get support if data from industry firm Baker Hughes later in the day shows another fall in the U.S. oil rig count to multiple-year lows, analysts said.

* London Brent crude for April delivery had yet to trade after settling down 32 cents at $60.21.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories rose by 7.7 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday, compared with analysts' expectation for a 3.2 million barrels rise.

* But crude bounced sharply off session lows as the build was far below the 14.3 million barrels reported by American Petroleum Institute.

* The U.S. onshore oil and gas drilling rig count is likely to keep falling for several more months before levelling off at around 1,000 rigs by August, versus more than 1,600 at the end of January, consultants WoodMackenzie said on Thursday.

* Libya hopes to restart within four days the southeastern Sarir oilfield blocked by a pipeline blast, a spokesman for field operator AGOCO said on Thursday.

* Libya's oil exports have slipped to less than 200,000 barrels per day, well below 1 million bpd reported until mid-2013 as fighting among factions has split the country.

* Iraq's southern oil exports have fallen short of planned rates in February as poor weather delays shipments, making OPEC's second-largest producer unlikely to hit this month's record exports target.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Nasdaq rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday as Priceline shares jumped.

* The U.S. dollar edged higher against major currencies on Thursday, while optimism for a Greece debt deal limited the euro's losses.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0135 Japan Manufacturing PMI Flash Feb

- 0900 Euro Zone Markit Mfg Flash PMI Feb

- 1445 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Flash Feb

- 1530 U.S. ECRI Weekly Index (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)