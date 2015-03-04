SINGAPORE, March 4 U.S. crude held on to
overnight gains to stay above $50 a barrel on Wednesday,
supported by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a rise
in Saudi oil prices.
Investors are looking to weekly government inventories data
due later on Wednesday for more price support after industry
data showed a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. commercial
crude stocks last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures edged down 4 cents to $50.48 a
barrel by 2351 GMT after settling up 1.9 percent on Tuesday.
* Brent crude closed at $61.02 a barrel on Tuesday,
up 2.5 percent.
* Saudi Arabia raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for
its oil deliveries to Asia and the United States on Tuesday, in
the latest signal OPEC's largest exporter is seeing signs of
stronger demand.
* U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline
inventories increased and distillate stocks drew, data from
industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on
Tuesday.
* Rival Libyan forces carried out tit-for-tat air strikes on
oil terminals and an airport on Tuesday, escalating their battle
for control of the oil-producing country days before United
Nations peace talks are to resume in Morocco.
* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the
United States that it was negotiating a bad deal with Iran that
could spark a "nuclear nightmare," drawing a rebuke from
President Barack Obama and exposing a deepening U.S.-Israeli
rift.
* Traders are cutting plans to use tankers to store oil at
sea as the price incentive recedes, the global head of oil at
mining and commodities group Glencore said.
* Personal friendships are turning sour as some workers
cross picket lines in the lingering U.S. refinery strike, with
companies pushing labourers to return to work by saying they
could lose their bonuses.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks followed other equities markets lower on
Tuesday, with major indexes pulling back from record highs as
soft auto sales raised doubts about the U.S. economy, while the
dollar fell from an 11-year peak versus a basket of currencies.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI Feb
0850 France Markit services PMI Feb
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Feb
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Feb
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Feb
1530 U.S. EIA weekly oil inventories
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)