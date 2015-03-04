SINGAPORE, March 5 U.S. crude was trading comfortably above $51 a barrel on Thursday, after comments by Saudi's oil minister predicting a floor for prices and as Iran nuclear talks hit a bump.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures edged up 11 cents to $51.64 a barrel by 2341 GMT. A 2 percent gain in the previous session narrowed its spread with global benchmark Brent CL-LCO1=R to below $9 a barrel.

* Brent crude closed down 47 cents on Wednesday at $60.55 a barrel.

* Saudi Arabia's oil minister said on Wednesday he expected oil prices, which hit a near six-year low in January, to stabilize, signalling cautious optimism about the market outlook.

* Iran rejected on Tuesday as "unacceptable" U.S. President Barack Obama's demand that it freeze sensitive nuclear activities for at least 10 years but said it would continue talks on a deal, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported.

* No deal has been reached on the duration of any possible final agreement with world powers on Iran's nuclear programme, Tehran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday.

* U.S. crude stocks rose more than twice as much as expected last week, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

* Labor leaders and oil company representatives will resume face-to-face talks on Monday in Houston in a bid to agree on a new contract that would end the biggest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years, the United Steelworkers union said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro wallowed at its lowest in over 11 years against the greenback early on Thursday, having suffered a big setback as investors waited for the European Central Bank to announce more details of its massive bond-buying program.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial orders Jan

1245 European Central Bank releases outcome of policy meeting

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1500 U.S. Factory orders Jan

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)