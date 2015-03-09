SEOUL, March 9 U.S. crude futures eased on Monday as the dollar strengthened and after OPEC's head said the group should not cut output to "subsidise" higher-cost shale.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude had fallen 14 cents to $49.47 a barrel by 0026 GMT, after settling down 2.3 percent, or $1.15, at $49.61 a barrel in the previous session.

* Benchmark Brent oil dropped 35 cents to $59.38 a barrel, after ending down 75 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $59.73 a barrel.

* Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said to a conference that tight oil, a term he has used for shale, was "not a challenge for us" but the market should now be left to decide which source of petroleum could survive at current prices.

* News the U.S. unemployment rate hit a 6-1/2-year low in February fed into the dollar's winning streak, making dollar-denominated crude more expensive.

* U.S. employers stepped up hiring in February and the jobless rate fell to its lowest level since the spring before President Barack Obama took office, which could put pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in June.

* The United States and Iran have narrowed their differences in nuclear weapons negotiations, President Barack Obama said in the face of a renewed Republican warning on Sunday that any deal will meet a tough congressional review.

MARKETS NEWS

* Fears of a U.S. interest rate hike hammered U.S. stock and bond prices on Friday, buoying the greenback. The dollar index was up 1.33 percent at 97.660.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany Trade data Jan

0930 Euro zone Sentix index March

1400 U.S. Employment trends March (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)