SEOUL, March 9 U.S. crude futures eased on
Monday as the dollar strengthened and after OPEC's head said the
group should not cut output to "subsidise" higher-cost shale.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude had fallen 14 cents to $49.47 a barrel
by 0026 GMT, after settling down 2.3 percent, or $1.15, at
$49.61 a barrel in the previous session.
* Benchmark Brent oil dropped 35 cents to $59.38 a
barrel, after ending down 75 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $59.73 a
barrel.
* Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said to a conference that
tight oil, a term he has used for shale, was "not a challenge
for us" but the market should now be left to decide which source
of petroleum could survive at current prices.
* News the U.S. unemployment rate hit a 6-1/2-year low in
February fed into the dollar's winning streak, making
dollar-denominated crude more expensive.
* U.S. employers stepped up hiring in February and the
jobless rate fell to its lowest level since the spring before
President Barack Obama took office, which could put pressure on
the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in June.
* The United States and Iran have narrowed their differences
in nuclear weapons negotiations, President Barack Obama said in
the face of a renewed Republican warning on Sunday that any deal
will meet a tough congressional review.
MARKETS NEWS
* Fears of a U.S. interest rate hike hammered U.S. stock and
bond prices on Friday, buoying the greenback. The dollar index
was up 1.33 percent at 97.660.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0700 Germany Trade data Jan
0930 Euro zone Sentix index March
1400 U.S. Employment trends March
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)