SINGAPORE, March 10 U.S. crude futures were
trading slightly below $50 a barrel on Tuesday morning as the
dollar traded at a three-month peak, ahead of key data on weekly
crude stocks later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude was down 3 cents at $49.97 by 0025 GMT.
* Benchmark Brent oil was down 10 cents to $58.43 a
barrel.
* The U.S. dollar held near multi-year highs on the yen and
euro on Tuesday amid starkly different outlooks for global
interest rates, while Asian investors braced for more economic
news from China.
* Investors were waiting on Chinese inflation data, where a
soft result would underline the scope for easier monetary and
fiscal policies, but might also aggravate fears of deflation.
Consumer prices are seen rising 0.8 percent in February, from
January, while the annual pace should tick up to 0.9 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Feb
0130 China Producer prices Feb
1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism Feb
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jan
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)