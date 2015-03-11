SEOUL, March 11 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday, paring some of the previous day's losses after an industry group said that U.S. crude inventories fell last week for the first time in two months.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude had gained 55 cents to $48.84 a barrel as of 0020 GMT, after it finished the previous session at $48.29, falling $1.71.

* Brent rose 44 cents to $56.83 a barrel, after settling at $58.39 a barrel, down $2.14.

* Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday that crude inventories fell by 404,000 barrels in the week to March 6 to 439.4 million, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 4.4 million barrels.

* Crude traders said there could be a drawdown of U.S. Gulf Coast crude stocks and slow record builds as marine traffic in the Houston Ship Channel will remain partially halted until salvage ships retrieve an anchor that broke off a bulk carrier that collided with a tanker on Monday.

* The oil market was also supported as Libya has shut down two eastern oil fields due to security reasons following militant attacks on oil operations in the North African country, an oil official said on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration revised upward its 2015 domestic oil production outlook, but lowered its 2016 forecast because it expects the slump in global prices to weigh on the country's shale boom next year.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar rallied across the board on Tuesday as the prospect of the first rise in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade stoked global volatility, hitting stocks and oil prices. A resetting of the likely timing of the first Federal Reserve Funds Rate hike since June 2006 was the main driver for Tuesday's selling in equities, analysts said.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0530 China Industrial output Feb

0530 China Retail sales Feb

0530 China Urban investment Feb

1530 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks

1800 U.S. Federal budget Feb (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)