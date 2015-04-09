Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
SINGAPORE, April 9 U.S. crude oil futures rose around half a dollar in early Asian trading on Thursday, clawing back from an over 6 percent fall in the previous session.
A 10.95 million barrel surge in U.S. crude stockpiles to 482.4 million, the biggest gain in 14 years, and record Saudi oil production of 10.3 million barrels a day in March had pulled down WTI May futures $3.56, or 6.6 percent, to a settlement price of $50.42 per barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 52 cents at $50.94 a barrel by 0000 GMT. It settled down $3.56, or 6.6 percent, at $50.42 a barrel.
* Brent crude futures for May were up 51 cents to $56.06 a barrel, after settling $3.55, or 6 percent, lower at $55.55 a barrel.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output Feb
0600 Germany Trade data Feb
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Feb (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.