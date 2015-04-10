SINGAPORE, April 10 U.S. crude oil futures were
little moved in early trading on Friday holding above $50 a
barrel on strong German economic data and uncertainty about
negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme.
The market opened at similar levels to its last settlement
on Thursday, when Brent crude rallied 4 percent in the previous
session as European equities strengthened on German industrial
output and Greece's repayment of a loan to the International
Monetary Fund.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May delivery was trading at $51.81
a barrel at 0002 GMT, up a mere 2 cents from their previous
settlement.
* Brent crude futures for May were up 23 cents to
$56.80 a barrel.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Mar
0130 China Producer prices Mar
0645 France Industrial output Feb
1230 U.S. Import prices Mar
1230 U.S. Export prices Mar
1800 U.S. Federal budget Mar
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)