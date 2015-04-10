SINGAPORE, April 10 U.S. crude oil futures were little moved in early trading on Friday holding above $50 a barrel on strong German economic data and uncertainty about negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme.

The market opened at similar levels to its last settlement on Thursday, when Brent crude rallied 4 percent in the previous session as European equities strengthened on German industrial output and Greece's repayment of a loan to the International Monetary Fund.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was trading at $51.81 a barrel at 0002 GMT, up a mere 2 cents from their previous settlement.

* Brent crude futures for May were up 23 cents to $56.80 a barrel.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0130 China Consumer prices Mar

0130 China Producer prices Mar

0645 France Industrial output Feb

1230 U.S. Import prices Mar

1230 U.S. Export prices Mar

1800 U.S. Federal budget Mar

