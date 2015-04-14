SINGAPORE, April 14 U.S. crude oil futures rose above $52 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday, stoked by concerns over Iran's nuclear programme and Middle East tensions, while forecasts of a further build in crude stocks capped gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude rose 24 cents to $52.15 by 0004 GMT on Tuesday after settling 27 cents up in the previous session.

* Brent crude climbed 26 cents to $58.19 finishing the previous session 6 cents higher.

* U.S. commercial crude stocks are forecast to have climbed by 3.7 million barrels last week to extend their record build for the 14th consecutive week, according to an analysts' poll by Reuters on Monday.

* U.S. oil output from shale reserves is set to fall by 45,000 barrels per day to 4.98 million in May from April, the first monthly decline in over four years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

* Iran urged the formation of a new Yemeni government on Monday and offered to assist in a political transition, comments likely to anger Saudi Arabia, which is backing Yemen's president against a rebel force allied with Iran.

* Russia ended a self-imposed ban on supplying Iran with a defensive missile system on Monday, while launching an oil-for-goods barter deal with Tehran in moves suggesting Moscow could have a head-start over other nations when Iran sanctions are lifted. nL5N0XA1NH

* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will urge U.S. Congress this week that he should be given until June 30 to secure a final nuclear deal with Iran that would lift sanctions on Tehran.

* Islamic State militants entered Iraq's largest refinery in Baiji early on Monday, setting fire to three oil storage tanks, before being beaten back by security forces and coalition air strikes, local officials said.

* Libya's eastern oil port of Hariga reopened on Monday after weather conditions improved, an oil official said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies early on Tuesday after the dollar index hit a one-month high of 99.99 in the previous session.

* The yen hovered just below a two-year peak against the euro on Tuesday and was broadly firmer versus other major currencies as investors cut bearish positions overnight.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0600 GMT Germany Wholesale price index Mar

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Industrial production Feb

- 1230 GMT U.S. Retail sales Mar

- 1300 GMT U.S. NFIB business optimism Mar

- 1400 GMT U.S. Business inventories Feb (Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Michael Perry)