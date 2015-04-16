SINGAPORE, April 16 U.S. crude futures dropped below $56 on Thursday on disappointing U.S. economic data and renewed concerns about global oversupply, but conflict in the Middle East put a floor under prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery had fallen 40 cents to $55.99 a barrel by 0010 GMT. It jumped nearly 6 percent to a 2015 peak on Wednesday after government data showed crude oil inventories in the United States rose less than expected last week.

* Brent for June delivery fell 52 cents to $62.80 after settling $3.51 higher in the previous session. The May contract expired on Wednesday to settle up $1.89 at $60.32.

* U.S. crude stocks rose by 1.3 million barrels to 483.69 million last week, a record level for the 14th consecutive week, although the gain was less than analyst expectations, data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Iraq is on course to export a record 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from an average of 2.98 million bpd in March, Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi said on Wednesday.

* Conflict in Yemen has halved its oil output to 60,000 barrels per day in April and fuelled concerns about the security of Middle East oil supplies, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a monthly report on Wednesday.

* Tehran would use all its influence to broker a peace deal in Yemen and end Saudi-led air strikes against Houthi rebel forces allied to Iran, the country's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

* Global oil demand would average 93.6 million barrels per day this year, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday in its monthly forecast, 90,000 bpd higher than estimated in its previous report.

* Iran would only accept a deal over its nuclear programme if world powers simultaneously lifted all sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. industrial production recorded its biggest drop in more than 2-1/2 years in March.

* The dollar nursed modest losses against the yen and euro early on Thursday, but suffered bigger falls versus commodity currencies led by the Canadian dollar.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 1230 GMT U.S. Housing starts Mar

- 1230 GMT U.S. Building permits Mar

- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1400 GMT U.S. Philly Fed business index Apr

- China Foreign direct investment Mar - no exact timing (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)