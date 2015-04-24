TOKYO, April 24 U.S. crude futures edged back on Friday from a four-month high touched a day earlier, but were on course for a sixth straight weekly gain after renewed air strikes in Yemen stoked concerns about the security of Middle East oil shipments.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for June delivery was down 24 cents at $57.50 a barrel by 0004 GMT, after settling up $1.58 at $57.74 on Thursday.

* The contract, which hit a 2015 high of $58.41 on Thursday, is on course to post a weekly gain of around 3 percent.

* London Brent crude for June delivery was down 8 cents at $64.77 after settling up $2.12 on Thursday. The contract touched the highest since Dec. 10 of $65.58 on Thursday.

* Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition pounded Houthi militiamen and military bases with at least 20 air strikes throughout Yemen on Thursday, residents said, despite Riyadh saying it was winding down its campaign.

* Latest estimates put production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at around 2 million barrels per day above demand for its oil in the first half.

* There is a growing disconnect between Houston and Wall Street over when slumping oil prices will recover.

* Producers are bracing for oil to remain at about $60 a barrel for as long as the next five years or so. But the financial community is already looking for the upside, buying up energy equities and plotting private equity acquisitions in a bet that the oil price cycle may turn quickly.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Nasdaq Composite, the U.S. market index most closely associated with technology stocks, closed at an all-time high on Thursday, surpassing a 2000 record set just before the dotcom crash.

* The dollar was knocked lower on Thursday by a decline in U.S. new-home sales fanning worries about U.S. economic growth, while the euro rose more than 1 percent on waning fears of a Greek default.

DATA/EVENTS

