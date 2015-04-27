SEOUL, April 27 U.S. crude held above $57.15 a
barrel on Monday, close to a 2015 high as fights in Yemen
intensified and U.S.-led air strikes targeted Islamic State
militants in Syria, creating more tensions over the security of
Middle East oil supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude edged up 1 cent at $57.16 a barrel as of
0000 GMT after it closed down 59 cents at $57.15 a barrel on
Friday, retreating from Thursday's 2015 high of $58.41.
* Brent gained 7 cents at $65.35 a barrel. It
previously settled up 43 cents at $65.28 a barrel after hitting
a Dec. 10 high of $65.80.
* Fighting has escalated across Yemen on Sunday in some of
the most widespread combat since a Saudi-led alliance intervened
last month against Iranian-allied Houthi militia who have seized
large tracts of the country.
* Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh Yaseen on Sunday rejected a
call for peace talks issued by former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh and said a Saudi-led military campaign against Iran-allied
Houthi fighters opposed to his government had not
ended.
* In Syria, U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants
with seven air strikes from Friday to Saturday morning and
conducted 16 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S.
military said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Equity markets worldwide climbed to record highs on Friday
as solid corporate earnings and an all-time peak for the Nasdaq
stock index stoked investor optimism, while the dollar eased on
gloomy U.S. economic data.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)