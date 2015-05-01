TOKYO May 1 U.S. crude oil futures were steady around $59.70 a barrel in quiet trade on Friday with many major markets closed for May Day, after posting the biggest monthly gain in six years in April.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was 4 cents higher at $59.67 a barrel by 1145 GMT. In April, the contract rose by a quarter, the best monthly gain since May 2009, and on Thursday touched a 2015-high of $59.85.

* Brent crude futures, the more widely-used benchmark, was yet untraded after rising 21 percent in April and reaching a high on Thursday for the year of $66.93 a barrel. The contract settled at $66.69.

* OPEC oil supply in April has jumped to its highest in more than two years, boosted by record or near-record supplies from Iraq and Saudi Arabia, a Reuters survey showed, as key members stand firm in their focus on market share.

* Saudi Arabian King Salman's appointment of two new heirs will help stabilise world oil markets by strengthening political stability in the kingdom, its Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi was quoted as saying by state media on Thursday.

* Oil is likely to stay relatively weak for at least the next year, a Reuters poll forecast on Thursday, suggesting a slowdown in oil production in the United States will not be enough to offset a global supply glut.

* Exxon Mobil Corp's first-quarter profit dropped less than expected in results posted on Thursday as margins at the refining unit of the world's largest publicly traded oil company surged on tumbling crude prices.

* Refining and trading cushioned a drop in Royal Dutch Shell's first quarter profits, which fell less than expected after the collapse in oil prices slashed earnings from oil and gas output.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks, led by the Nasdaq, sold off on Thursday as Apple shares declined, and tech and biotech quarterly results disappointed.

* The dollar rose against the Japanese yen Thursday after U.S. data showed signs of a stabilizing labour market and an economy that was gathering momentum, putting the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates at least once this year.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Apr

0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Apr

1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar

1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)