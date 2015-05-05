U.N. urges Yemen parties to keep Hodeidah port safe
DUBAI, April 5 The United Nations called on Yemen's warring parties on Wednesday to safeguard the strategic Red Sea port of Hodeidah as a lifeline for millions of Yemenis facing potential famine.
SINGAPORE May 5 U.S. oil futures were almost unchanged from their previous closes in early trading in Asia, with plentiful Middle East supplies weighing on markets and a further fall in U.S. oil rig counts lending some support.
"Concerns over increasing supply lingered after news that Iraq had exported the most oil in three decades last month... WTI found little support despite a weaker USD and another big fall in the oil rig count," ANZ said in a morning note on Tuesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was trading at $58.89 per barrel at 0015, down four cents.
* Benchmark Brent crude futures were also down 4 cents at $66.41 a barrel.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices Mar
1230 U.S. International trade Mar
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)
* U.S. government supply report due at 1430 GMT (Updates prices, adds analyst comment paras 6-7)
BERLIN, April 5 A senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Japan on Wednesday to quickly seal a trade deal with the European Union, especially in light of protectionist signals coming from U.S. President Donald Trump.