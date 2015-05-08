SINGAPORE May 8 Oil prices held steady in early
Asian trade on Friday after diving 3 percent in the previous
session as the dollar strengthened.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was up 7 cents at
$59.01 a barrel at 0037 GMT, after settling down $1.99, or 3.3
percent.
* Brent crude for June delivery was 12 cents higher
at $65.66 a barrel. The contract had closed down $2.23.
* More U.S. supply could weigh on global markets, with
Senator Lisa Murkowski saying on Thursday she would unveil a
bill next week to reverse the U.S. oil export ban.
* Oil's rally is technically exhausted, with U.S. crude
likely to fall below $55 a barrel, even reaching under $49, as
the dollar's rebound helps pressure the market, chartists said
on Thursday.
* The dollar, on a downtrend since the start of May,
jumped on Thursday on optimism that Friday's U.S. employment
report for April would show strength after upbeat weekly jobless
claims.
* Indonesia's energy minister said on Thursday he would seek
President Joko Widodo's approval for the country to rejoin OPEC,
seven years after leaving the oil exporters' group.
MARKETS NEWS
* The global bond market rout slowed on Thursday as
long-term borrowing costs retreated from their highest levels in
more than five months, helping to stabilise European stocks and
kindle a mild recovery on Wall Street.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits held near a 15-year low last week in a sign that the
labour market was strengthening despite moderate economic
growth.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
- 0600 Germany Industrial output Mar
- 0600 Germany Trade data Mar
- 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Apr
- 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Apr
- 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Mar
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph
Radford)