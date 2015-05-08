SINGAPORE May 8 Oil prices held steady in early Asian trade on Friday after diving 3 percent in the previous session as the dollar strengthened.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was up 7 cents at $59.01 a barrel at 0037 GMT, after settling down $1.99, or 3.3 percent.

* Brent crude for June delivery was 12 cents higher at $65.66 a barrel. The contract had closed down $2.23.

* More U.S. supply could weigh on global markets, with Senator Lisa Murkowski saying on Thursday she would unveil a bill next week to reverse the U.S. oil export ban.

* Oil's rally is technically exhausted, with U.S. crude likely to fall below $55 a barrel, even reaching under $49, as the dollar's rebound helps pressure the market, chartists said on Thursday.

* The dollar, on a downtrend since the start of May, jumped on Thursday on optimism that Friday's U.S. employment report for April would show strength after upbeat weekly jobless claims.

* Indonesia's energy minister said on Thursday he would seek President Joko Widodo's approval for the country to rejoin OPEC, seven years after leaving the oil exporters' group.

MARKETS NEWS

* The global bond market rout slowed on Thursday as long-term borrowing costs retreated from their highest levels in more than five months, helping to stabilise European stocks and kindle a mild recovery on Wall Street.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held near a 15-year low last week in a sign that the labour market was strengthening despite moderate economic growth.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0600 Germany Industrial output Mar

- 0600 Germany Trade data Mar

- 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Apr

- 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Apr

- 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Mar (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph Radford)