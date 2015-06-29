TOKYO, June 29 U.S. crude futures fell as much
as $1 in early trade after Greece imposed capital controls as
lenders refused to extend the country's bailout and with western
officials saying a deal on Iran's disputed nuclear programme
might be hard to achieve.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for August delivery had fallen 84 cents,
or 1.4 percent, to $58.79 as of 0001 GMT, after closing down 7
cents on Friday to end the week at $59.63. Earlier on Monday the
contract dropped as far as $58.63.
* Brent crude futures lost 63 cents to $62.63, after
rising 6 cents to $63.26 a barrel on Friday.
* Greece will introduce capital controls and keep its banks
closed on Monday after international creditors refused to extend
its bailout and savers queued to withdraw cash, taking Athens'
standoff to a dangerous new level.
* Iran is backtracking from an interim nuclear agreement
with world powers three months ago, Western officials suggested
on Sunday, as U.S. and Iranian officials said talks on a final
accord would likely run past a June 30 deadline.
* China cut lending rates on Saturday for the fourth time
since November and trimmed the amount of cash that some banks
must hold as reserves, stepping up efforts to support an economy
that is headed for its poorest performance in a quarter century.
MARKETS NEWS
* Euro exchange rates fell in Asia early on Monday after
Greece failed to strike a deal with its international lenders.
* U.S. equity futures dropped sharply and bond futures
rallied at the beginning of trading Sunday, as the chances that
Greece will default on its debt and exit the euro zone grew.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Times in GMT)
0900 European June Consumer Confidence Final
1400 U.S. May Pending Home Sales Index
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)