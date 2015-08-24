SEOUL Aug 24 U.S. crude futures edged down to around $40 a barrel on Monday, close to a 6-1/2-year low as investors continue to worry about weak demand as China's economy slows amid a global supply surplus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. October crude had dropped 44 cents to $40.01 a barrel, after hitting $39.94 a barrel earlier in the day. In the previous session it settled 87 cents, or 2.1 percent, lower at $40.45 a barrel, having touched a new 6-1/2-year low of $39.86 a barrel.

* Brent oil also fell 27 cents to $45.19 a barrel after it ended $1.16, or 2.5 percent, lower at $45.46 a barrel previously.

* Iran's Oil Minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said on Sunday that holding an emergency OPEC meeting may be "effective" in stabilising the oil price, Iran's oil ministry news agency Shana reported. There was a similar call by Algeria earlier this month, which other OPEC delegates said no meeting was planned.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks fell on Monday after Wall Street suffered another bruising blow as deepening concerns over the slowing Chinese economy continued to unnerve global equity markets.

The safe-haven yen rallied and key government bonds were bought from the widespread unrest in the financial markets, set in motion nearly two weeks ago when China devalued its currency and generated fears about the state of its economy.

* China on Sunday allowed pension funds managed by local governments to invest in the stock market for the first time, potentially channelling hundreds of billions of yuan into the country's struggling equity market.

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)