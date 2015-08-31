SINGAPORE Aug 31 Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday, snapping three days of gains which saw the biggest two-day rally in six years, amid speculation on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.

Several large banks last week pushed back expectations Fed policymakers would hike rates when they meet on Sept 16-17, although Fed officials kept alive the possibility of a rise, with faster than expected U.S. economic growth.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery had fallen 64 cents to $44.58 per barrel as of 0048 GMT after settling up $2.66, or 6.3 percent, in the previous session, gaining 12 percent for the week.

* Front month Brent crude for October dropped 73 cents to $49.32 per barrel after ending up $2.49, or 5 percent, in the previous session. It gained 10 percent on the week.

* Some 31 U.S. senators have pledged to support the nuclear deal with Iran ahead of a Congressional vote by Sept. 17, moving President Barack Obama a step closer to having sufficient backing to ensure the deal stands.

* Libya's National Oil Company and Central Bank chairmen met 26 oil majors including BP and ExxonMobil at meetings in London last week in a renewed effort to stop its rival wooing its clients.

* Libya posted a budget deficit of 4.5 billion dinars ($3.3 billion) in the first seven months of 2015 as oil production fell and weak oil prices weighed, the Tripoli-based central bank said on Sunday.

* The United Nations plans a new round of talks between Libya's warring factions later this week in Geneva in an effort to form a unity government and end the country's crisis, a UN spokesman said on Friday.

* Forty civilians were killed in air strikes by Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen on Sunday, residents said, the latest attacks in support of Yemen's exiled government in its fight against Houthi forces allied to Iran.

* Italian energy group Eni said on Sunday it had discovered potentially one of the world's largest natural-gas fields off the Egyptian coast, that could hold 30 trillion cubic feet of lean gas.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks sagged on Monday after top Fed officials kept the door open for an interest rate hike in September and investors braced for China economic data this week.

* Business surveys, factory orders and crucial U.S. non-farm payroll data, due on Friday, will be a key focus this week.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Consumer prices Aug

- 1345 GMT U.S. Chicago PMI Aug (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)