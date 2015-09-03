SINGAPORE, Sept 3 U.S. crude futures dipped below $46 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday after a rise in U.S. crude stocks and a stronger dollar weighed on prices, although a rebound on Wall Street put a floor under prices.

Public holidays in China and Hong Kong on Thursday are likely to keep markets subdued.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery fell 30 cents to $45.95 a barrel as of 0035 GMT, after settling 84 cents higher in the previous session

* Brent crude oil for October delivery dropped 22 cents to $50.28 a barrel, having gained 94 cents in the previous session.

* U.S. crude stocks saw an unexpected gain of 4.7 million barrels to 455.4 million in the week to Aug. 28, the biggest one-week rise since April, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Analysts had expected inventories to remain unchanged.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 388,000 barrels, the Energy Information Administration data showed, while U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 271,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.3 million barrels drop.

* U.S. President Barack Obama scored a major foreign policy victory on Wednesday after 34 senators said they would back the nuclear deal with Iran, protecting the pact from Republican disapproval in Congress.

* Output by members of oil producers cartel OPEC fell from a record high to 31.71 million barrels per day in August after disruptions in Iraq halted supply growth, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday.

* West African crude oil exports to Asia are set to fall to 1.68 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, their lowest since August 2014, shipping data and a survey of traders showed on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar rose to nudge a three-day high against a basket of currencies on Thursday, showing an improvement in risk appetite highlighted by a bounce in global equities after U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0755 GMT Germany Markit services PMI Aug

- 0800 GMT Euro zone Markit services PMI Aug

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Retail sales Jul

- 1145 GMT Outcome of European Central Bank policy meeting

- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1230 GMT U.S. International trade Jul

- 1345 GMT U.S. Markit svcs PMI final Aug

- 1400 GMT U.S. ISM N-mfg PMI Aug

- 1430 U.S. EIA nat gas Weekly

- China markets are closed Thursday and Friday for public holidays (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)