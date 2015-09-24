SEOUL, Sept 24 U.S. crude futures edged up on
Thursday after settling down 4 percent in the wake of
unexpectedly large gasoline builds amid weak demand in the fall
season, which started on Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude gained 29 cents at $44.77 a barrel as of
0000 GMT after it slumped $1.88 to end at $44.48 on the previous
session.
* Global benchmark Brent crude also rose by 15 cents
at $47.90 after it settled down $1.33 at $47.75 a barrel.
* U.S. crude oil stocks fell 1.9 million
barrels in the week to Sept. 18, the second straight weekly
drawdown, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of
533,000 barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration
showed on Wednesday.
Gasoline stocks, however, rose 1.4 million
barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll
for a 819,000-barrel gain, according to the EIA data.
* Colonial Pipeline on Wednesday said the restart
of Line 3, one of its two pipelines shut following a gasoline
leak in Centreville, Virginia, was on schedule, with Line 4
likely to be reopened early Thursday.
* A planned shutdown of Britain's North Sea Buzzard
oilfield, the biggest contributor to the Forties oil stream
which is the largest of the four North Sea crudes used in Brent
benchmark, has been reset to November from October, its operator
Nexen said.
* Canadian oil producer and refiner Imperial Oil
has added 120,000 barrels per day of heavy crude supply from two
new projects this year even as prices languish near 6-1/2 year
lows.
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street stock prices slid on Wednesday, dragged down
by economic reports portraying U.S. factory growth as tepid and
China in its worst manufacturing contraction since the global
financial crisis.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)