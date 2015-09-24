SEOUL, Sept 24 U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday after settling down 4 percent in the wake of unexpectedly large gasoline builds amid weak demand in the fall season, which started on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude gained 29 cents at $44.77 a barrel as of 0000 GMT after it slumped $1.88 to end at $44.48 on the previous session.

* Global benchmark Brent crude also rose by 15 cents at $47.90 after it settled down $1.33 at $47.75 a barrel.

* U.S. crude oil stocks fell 1.9 million barrels in the week to Sept. 18, the second straight weekly drawdown, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 533,000 barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Gasoline stocks, however, rose 1.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 819,000-barrel gain, according to the EIA data.

* Colonial Pipeline on Wednesday said the restart of Line 3, one of its two pipelines shut following a gasoline leak in Centreville, Virginia, was on schedule, with Line 4 likely to be reopened early Thursday.

* A planned shutdown of Britain's North Sea Buzzard oilfield, the biggest contributor to the Forties oil stream which is the largest of the four North Sea crudes used in Brent benchmark, has been reset to November from October, its operator Nexen said.

* Canadian oil producer and refiner Imperial Oil has added 120,000 barrels per day of heavy crude supply from two new projects this year even as prices languish near 6-1/2 year lows.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street stock prices slid on Wednesday, dragged down by economic reports portraying U.S. factory growth as tepid and China in its worst manufacturing contraction since the global financial crisis.

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)