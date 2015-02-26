SINGAPORE Feb 26 U.S. crude held steady just
below $51 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday after rising
back above $50 the previous session, while heating oil futures
also held steady above $2.10 a gallon.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for April delivery was at $50.88 a
barrel at 0000 GMT.
* Heating oil futures were trading at $2.11 a gallon,
slightly below a three month high reached earlier in the week,
as some of the biggest U.S. East Coast refineries struggled to
restore operations after severe cold weather triggered outages.
* The largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years entered its
fourth week as workers at 12 refineries accounting for one-fifth
of national production capacity were walking picket lines,
although sources said negotiations may resume by mid-week.
* Brent crude closed 5 percent stronger at $61.63 a
barrel as Saudi Arabia said it saw improving demand.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global stock markets rose slightly on Wednesday, helped by
better-than-expected Chinese factory activity data, and comments
from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggesting the U.S.
central bank is in no rush to raise interest rates.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment for March
- 0855 Germany Unemployment rate for February
- 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment February
- 1330 U.S. Consumer prices January
- 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders January
- 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
- 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index for December
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)