SINGAPORE Feb 26 U.S. crude held steady just below $51 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday after rising back above $50 the previous session, while heating oil futures also held steady above $2.10 a gallon.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for April delivery was at $50.88 a barrel at 0000 GMT.

* Heating oil futures were trading at $2.11 a gallon, slightly below a three month high reached earlier in the week, as some of the biggest U.S. East Coast refineries struggled to restore operations after severe cold weather triggered outages.

* The largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years entered its fourth week as workers at 12 refineries accounting for one-fifth of national production capacity were walking picket lines, although sources said negotiations may resume by mid-week.

* Brent crude closed 5 percent stronger at $61.63 a barrel as Saudi Arabia said it saw improving demand.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stock markets rose slightly on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected Chinese factory activity data, and comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggesting the U.S. central bank is in no rush to raise interest rates.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment for March

- 0855 Germany Unemployment rate for February

- 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment February

- 1330 U.S. Consumer prices January

- 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders January

- 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index for December (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)