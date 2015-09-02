By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Sept 3 Asia's tumbling stocks have
triggered an exodus of funds from the region, but some investors
say the sell-off has been indiscriminate and that certain stocks
offer compelling buying opportunities.
The downturn in equities has been exacerbated by steep falls
in Asian currencies, which have taken multiple blows from a
sputtering Chinese economy, the unexpected 2 percent devaluation
of its yuan currency on Aug. 11, and expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise rates by year-end. [ID: nL4N1102Q1]
Fears the China growth woes could knock the global economy
have spread turmoil in world financial markets, toppling the
benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index 16
percent this year. China's stocks, the epicenter of the
global equities shakeout, have plunged around 40 percent from
their mid-June peak.
But the turbulence hides opportunities, some funds say,
with Credit Suisse estimating net selling in emerging Asia
ex-China reached a whopping $19.8 billion in the three months to
Aug. 28.
"We don't see weaker Asian currencies as a positive for
stock markets," said Andrew Gillan, head of Asia ex-Japan
equities at Henderson Global Investors. "But it's a little bit
unfair to tarnish the whole of Asia as higher risk."
Economic growth in Asia is stronger than elsewhere and
profits are "chugging along nicely," he said.
Among the winners are Indian technology firms and
drugmakers, which source cheaply locally and earn dollars
selling largely in the United States.
These include Tata Consultancy and Tech Mahindra
, according to Henderson and BNP Paribas Investment
Partners. The former had a three-month gain of 1.9 percent and
the latter a 2.7 percent drop by late trade on Wednesday.
Indian drug companies Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Taiwanese blinds
manufacturer Nien Made Enterprise and Korean garment
maker Hansae Co., also fit the bill, according to
BNPP IP.
Henderson's Indian pharmaceuticals pick is Lupin Ltd.
, which has gained 5.1 percent. Lupin gets 43 percent
of revenues from the United States, according to BNPP IP.
In the last three months Glenmark has jumped 26 percent, Dr.
Reddy's Labs 22 percent, Nien Made 17 percent and Hansae a
whopping 63 percent.
The safe haven Japanese yen's 3.5 percent gain this year
against the dollar helps Korean carmakers such as Hyundai
and Kia Motors, said Josh Crabb, Hong
Kong-based head of Asian equities at Old Mutual Global
Investors.
"If the world improves they'll sell more cars, and if it
gets worse, the won goes down further, so it puts them at an
advantage relative to Japan," he said.
TARGETED BUYING
Consumer goods makers, particularly those that source and
sell locally, are shielded from currency fluctuations and can
price competitively against imports, Henderson's Gillan said.
Henderson holds Uni-President Enterprises in
Taiwan, which has upgraded earnings this year and risen 18
percent .
Taiwanese high-end technology firms, whose products'
complexity means they face little regional competition, are also
deemed good plays.
BNPP IP is positive on Taiwan's Aerospace Industrial
Development Corp., which has lost 1.2 percent this
year.
While currency depreciation in a low growth world is
unsustainable, "we see this as a good opportunity to buy
individual stocks which we have been looking at enviously
because of their rich valuations," said Daisuke Nomoto, senior
portfolio manager at investment house Columbia Threadneedle in
Boston.
"Companies who can finance internally, who have strong
balance sheets and/or who have minimal U.S.-dollar debt
exposures should be better off."
