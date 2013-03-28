* Upgrade factored in, may limit boost to bonds, stocks

* Equity valuations pricey, credit spreads already tight

* Some investors may wait for Moody's or S&P to upgrade

By Umesh Desai and Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, March 28 The Philippines could attract more capital inflows after winning its first-ever investment grade rating, but any boost to local bonds, stocks or the peso currency is likely to be mild for now, investors and analysts say.

Fitch Ratings raised the Philippines' sovereign rating by one-notch to 'BBB-' on Wednesday, noting that a persistent current account surplus underpinned by remittance inflows has helped the country become a net external creditor.

But while the upgrade is widely seen as positive for Philippine assets, expectations for a ratings upgrade have already been built into markets, limiting the scope for further gains.

Moreover, either Moody's or Standard & Poor's will likely have to upgrade their ratings on the Philippines as well to spur major inflows from overseas investors who are only allowed to hold investment-grade assets.

The influential JPMorgan Asia credit index (JACI) requires that for a bond to be classified as investment grade, it should be rated investment grade by either Moody's or S&P. JP Morgan does not take Fitch into account when categorizing bonds.

"There is no big impact at the moment since most index providers require upgrades to investment grade from two agencies for inclusion in their investment grade indices," said Joep Huntjens, a fund manager for ING in Singapore.

"There could be some technical support if another agency upgrades Philippines, but looking at the valuation of the bonds, much of that has been priced in already," Huntjens said, adding that at least one more rating agency was likely to upgrade the Philippines this year.

"We think there is some room for spread compression in the sovereign linked entities and banks in Philippines, less so in the sovereign," he added.

Philippine sovereign bond prices rose 25 to 75 cents after the Fitch move on Wednesday while stocks briefly hit a record high. Local markets were closed on Thursday for the long Easter holiday and trading will not resume until Monday.

Reflecting how strongly the upgrade expectations have been priced into markets already, long-dated Philippine sovereign bonds are trading with a yield spread of just 92 basis points over 30-year U.S. Treasuries, compared to 185 basis points for Indonesian bonds.

The impact on equities could be limited as well, as some market watchers think valuations are already stretched after the benchmark index rallied 18 percent in the first quarter.

"The Philippines is over-rated and over-extended and over-owned like Indonesia and Thailand ... there is serious potential for correction," said David O'Neil, chief investment office at Asean Investment Management in Hong Kong.

At 16.9 times forward 12-months earnings, it is the priciest market in the Asia Pacific region. Versus its own past, the MSCI Philippines index is trading at a 42 percent premium to its 10-yr forward median PE.

"All the ducks are in line. You can't expect anything to happen there now," said Homiyar Vasania, former MD of Morgan Stanley Investment management and founder of River Valley Asset management.

"In Philippines, everything looks very good... The actual numbers look very good for the last five years. But whenever they look very good, whenever all the ducks are exactly aligned, you normally have a problem," Vasania added.

Judging from past episodes of credit rating upgrades to investment grades in the past decade, the impact on Philippine shares could prove short-lived, Michael Wan, an analyst for Credit Suisse in Singapore, said in a research note.

"The finding is that the local stock market tends to outperform the regional benchmark index by 1.6 percent seven days after the upgrade," Wan said.

"We also found that in general the positive impact does not last very long," he said, adding that the impact tended to last less than three weeks.

PESO PRESSURE

Any additional boost to the Philippine peso, the third-best performing emerging Asian currency this year behind the Indian rupee and the Thai baht, could also prove to be moderate.

"I think we may have seen most of the move already. I think it's probably quite priced in," said a currency trader for a U.S. bank in Singapore, adding that real money investors have been active buyers of the peso over the past month.

The dollar might dip below 40.70 versus the peso in the near-term, but substantial gains beyond that could be hard to come by since the central bank may intervene to stem any sharp rise in the peso, he said.

"The central bank will definitely be active around the 40.50/60 level... That's where they've been defending all along," the trader said.

The dollar closed at 40.800 to the peso on Wednesday, having declined 0.6 percent compared to the end of 2012.

"It (the upgrade) has been in the bag for quite a while now so it may not be that much of a catalyst given that inflows have already been healthy prior to this move," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore Umesh Desai and Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)