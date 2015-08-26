* China's devaluation upsets Asia's gentle depreciation
* Rate cuts on back burner to avoid further volatility
* Asia still haunted by currency chaos in 1997/98 crisis
* Citibank cuts Asian growth forecast for 2015
By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Faced with falling exports and
deflation risks, it suited much of Asia to let their currencies
drift lower, until China's abrupt devaluation triggered a tide
of volatility that is upsetting not just their currency
management but also their growth strategies.
China's 2 percent devaluation on Aug. 11 added to evidence
that its economy was struggling, and overseas it caused a ripple
of panic that a currency war was in the offing.
Currencies and stock markets in the region have since
tumbled to multi-year lows, pulling global markets in their
wake, as worries about China played into broader concerns about
global growth, a collapse in commodity prices and the timing of
a rise in U.S. interest rates.
Suddenly, in a region still haunted by memories of
destabilising currency devaluations during the 1997/98 Asian
crisis, the option of a gently sliding currency has been taken
off the table by a freefall that threatens a destabilising
flight of capital, sharp market swings and a spike in the cost
of funds.
Central banks from South Korea to Thailand have deferred
rate cuts, which would put further downward pressure on
vulnerable currencies, with the result that growth and stimulus
plans are likely to take a back seat.
Bank Indonesia kept its main interest rate unchanged at a
policy review last week, making clear currency stability is
foremost among its priorities, even though the economy has
slowed to its weakest pace in six years and inflation is
falling.
"We will not follow competitive devaluation," Indonesia's
central bank Governor Agus Martowardojo said this week.
The central bank said it was aggressively intervening in the
rupiah markets and even mopping up short-term cash to stop
investors speculating against the currency.
Indonesia is particularly vulnerable after a sharp loss of
14 percent in the rupiah against the dollar so far this
year, low forex reserves and a heavy dose of foreign money in
its debt markets.
But even central banks such as India's and Singapore's are
unlikely to be able to cut rates while markets remain volatile.
"Asian authorities have got to be willing to stomach high
interest rates for a while," said Cliff Tan, head of east Asian
markets research at Mitsubishi UFJ in Hong Kong.
Capital Economics analysts Gareth Leather and Daniel Martin
said in a note to clients that Malaysia and Indonesia might even
be forced to raise rates "if the currency sell-off became a
rout".
Citibank has already cut its Asian growth forecast for 2015
to 6 percent from 6.1 percent, citing the volatility associated
with China's weakening of the yuan, its slowing growth and the
possible adverse policy reaction among other countries.
It cut its forecast for Thailand's growth to 2.7 percent
from 3.5 percent.
UNWELCOME VOLATILITY
Though Thailand has admitted its economy wil be weaker than
forecast and had welcomed depreciation in the baht as a remedy,
its central bank voted to keep rates steady in August and
alluded to financial market volatility as a factor. The baht
hit its weakest levels since 2009 this week and most of
the baht's 8 percent losses this year against the dollar have
been in the past couple of months.
"It's clearly a bit uncomfortable. I would expect them to
start to think this is unwelcome volatility rather than welcome
depreciation," said Richard Yetsenga, global head of financial
markets research at ANZ in Sydney.
South Korea's central bank turned swiftly defensive of the
won this week as it hit its lowest in nearly four years,
selling dollars to slow the won's decline.
That's a turnabout from its tactics earlier this year to
weaken a currency that had become less competitive against
Japan's sharply weaker yen. It also kept rates unchanged this
month, two days after China's devaluation.
MUFJ's Tan reckons Asian central banks could coordinate
policies better and be more proactive in using their trillions
of dollars in currency reserves to defend their currencies.
"Asian central banks are already on the defensive, but the
question is a strong versus a weak defence.
"They have a chance to prove that, by driving rates up and
making it very expensive to hold these short-term positions."
(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Will Waterman)