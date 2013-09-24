* Rally following Fed decision reveals markets most
sensitive to tapering
* Weaker Asian markets now appear more vulnerable than was
assumed
* Investors bracing for greater volatility, further falls
By Nachum Kaplan
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Judging by the strength of
the relief rally seen after the U.S. Federal Reserve did nothing
last week, some Asian emerging markets could be far more
vulnerable than earlier thought when the Fed finally does decide
to slow its dollar printing presses.
"I anticipate more volatility in the markets linked to
policy action out of the U.S.", said James Thom, investment
manager for Aberdeen Asset Management, Asia Pacific equity
portfolio. "When tapering does finally come through we're likely
to see more turbulence and probably a negative reaction in Asian
markets and Southeast Asian markets in particular."
Investors had become sanguine about the risks associated
with the Fed reducing its $85-billion-a-month bond-buying
programme, since U.S. officials first flagged in May that they
could start tapering this year.
That sparked a heavy sell-off in Asian currencies and stocks
that gave investors reason to believe that the impact of
tapering was largely priced into markets.
Markets recovering from June lows and their relative
stability in the run-up to last week's Fed meeting, at which the
U.S. central bank had been expected to announce it was winding
down its easy money policies, reinforced that view.
But the strength of the rally - in developed and emerging
markets alike - that followed the Fed's surprise decision to
wait a while longer showed some markets were far more sensitive
to tapering than had been appreciated.
"Markets in those countries that were hit hardest during the
summer sell-off have rallied most since the Fed meeting,"
Capital Economics wrote in a research report. "The Indonesian
rupiah, Turkish lira, Brazilian real and
Indian rupee have all gained around 3 percent against
the dollar."
Handicapped by big current account deficits, countries such
as Indonesia and India had been hit so hard in recent months
that many investors stopped worrying about tapering risks and
focused on their economic problems instead. But the scale of
their rally after the Fed's decision to stand pat revealed just
how big an issue tapering still is for them.
"The upside volatility was huge. Markets across the board
jumped and the more battered the market the bigger the jump,"
said one long-only portfolio manager in Singapore.
Jakarta stocks, for example, at one point leapt more
than 7 percent in reaction to the Fed's non-move, he noted,
although Indonesia's economic problems were the same. The only
thing that changed was the tapering outlook.
"When the Fed tapers later in the year there'll be even
greater downside volatility. More than we thought," the
portfolio manager said.
MORE TO COME
Just why investors had become over-sanguine about the risks
attached to tapering is unclear.
After all, despite a sell-off over the past few months that
took bourses and currencies to multi-year lows and bond yields
to multi-year highs, not much of the money that flowed into Asia
since the Fed began its bond buying programme in late 2008 has
actually left the region. [ID: nL3N0H71YN]
Now, there is a growing realisation of the risk that this
vast amount of funds could pour out, and investors are eyeing
U.S. data nervously for stronger evidence of an economic
recovery that could tip the Fed's hand.
"Tapering concerns are not over," said Chang Chiou Yi,
regional strategist (ASEAN) at CIMB Research, adding that the
big exporting economies of North Asia would fare better than
those economies in Southeast Asia that are less export-focused.
Chang said government and central banks that had taken the
precaution of securing currency swap agreements and raising
interest rates had, at least, offset some of the downside risk.
Aberdeen's Thom agreed that Southeast Asian markets were
more vulnerable. "Partly this is because Southeast Asian markets
have been amongst the better performers and so they're a natural
source of profits for foreign investors. In that sense these
markets are victims of their own success," he said.
"The second point to make though is that these markets are
relatively illiquid and shallow, so when sentiment does change
it tends to have an exaggerated impact as everyone is rushing
for the door, and it's just a small door, all at the same time.
You see this particularly in markets like Indonesia and the
Philippines."
Asian markets have already surrendered most of the gains
made since the Fed's decision, suggesting the euphoria is over
and that investors are now making a more sober assessment of
tapering risks.
(Reporting By Nachum Kaplan; Additional reporting by Viparat
Jantrapapaweth; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)