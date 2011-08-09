TOKYO Aug 9 The benchmark Tokyo rubber futures fell more than 3 percent to a five-week low early in Asian trade on Tuesday, tracking falls in oil and share prices amid growing fears that the global economy may fall into a double-dip recession.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for January delivery <0#2JRU:> was down 12.5 yen or 3.4 percent at 358 yen as of 0020 GMT. The contract fell for a fourth straight session.

* The most active rubber contract on the Shanghai rubber exchange for January delivery fell 15 yuan to finish at 33,690 yuan ($5,231) per tonne on Monday.

* The yen and the Swiss franc rallied on Monday as festering debt problems on both sides of the Atlantic and worries about a recession sapped investor confidence, stoking a fresh wave of flight-to-safety buying.

* Oil plunged 5 percent on Monday, crashing below technical support levels as the reduction of the top-tier U.S. credit rating hammered markets.

* For the top stories in rubber market and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd , the world's sixth-largest tyre maker, will invest an additional 10 billion yen ($130 million) by 2013 to turn its tyre factory in Thailand into one of the largest in the world, aiming to tap growing demand in Asia, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

* Bridgestone Corp < 5108.T> announced a plan on Monday to invest a combined 23.8 billion yen to increase its production capacity at two plants in China to meet the country's increasing demand for tyres.

* The Nikkei share average fell 3.4 percent on Tuesday, sinking below 9,000 for the first time since mid-March, after Wall Street fell 6 percent on growing fears of a recession and in reaction to the United States' loss of its triple-A credit rating.

* Suzuki Motor Corp said it has no plans to end its partnership with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), denying a German media report that the two automakers would part ways due to differences over leadership roles.

DATA EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0130 China Industrial output yy Jul 2011

- 0130 China Retail sales yy Jul 2011

- 0130 China CPI yy Jul 2011

- 0130 China PPI yy Jul 2011

- 0130 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Jul 2011

- 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Jul 2011

- 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

- 1600 U.S. EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook Aug

- 1815 U.S. FOMC rate decision Jun

- 2030 U.S. API crude stocks weekly

- :: OPEC OPEC Monthly Report Aug

