BRIEF-Osisko acquires silver stream on Taseko's Gibraltar copper mine in Canada
TOKYO Oct 22 Key TOCOM rubber futures fell 2.5 percent to a three-week low early on Monday as festering concerns about the health of the global economy dented sentiment, pushing shares and commodity prices lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for March delivery was down 5 yen, or 2 percent, at 250.4 yen per kg as of 0045 GMT. The benchmark contract earlier fell 2.5 percent to 249.1 yen, the lowest since Sept.27.
* Lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies, weak demand in China and a bigger-than-expected fall in exports from Japan, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy, hurt risk sentiment.
* A Reuters poll on Monday showed sentiment among Japanese manufacturers has tumbled at the sharpest pace since last year's earthquake to its lowest level since 2010.
* Japan's exports dropped 10.3 percent in September from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, with exports to China, the top destination for Japanese shipments, slumping 14.1 percent in the year to September.
* While global growth worries have raised concerns about weak demand from China, a Reuters poll showed that the world's second-largest economy could stage a tepid economic rebound in the fourth quarter on higher public infrastructure spending, but growth will remain lethargic through 2013.
Feb 27 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co said its lead experimental drug to treat low blood pressure met the main goal of a late-stage study on patients with distributive shock who have not adequately responded to existing treatments.
* Goldman Sachs - estimates upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $$1.8 billion in excess of aggregate reserves as of December-end