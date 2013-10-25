TOKYO Oct 25 Benchmark TOCOM rubber futures
traded in a narrow range early on Friday as traders looking to
take profits on the previous day's rise before the start of the
weekend capped major gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for March
delivery was up 0.3 yen at 263.0 yen per kg by
0031 GMT, after settling 1.2 yen higher on Thursday when data
showed the manufacturing sector in top rubber buyer China picked
up in October.
* Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in September
from a year earlier, staying near the fastest growth in almost
five years, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that the
economy is heading out of deflation.
* Natural rubber producer Sogb's net profit
plunged 48 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2013, a
newspaper reported on Thursday, as a 21 percent fall in the
price of rubber and increased taxes hit the Ivory Coast firm's
profits.
* U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co boosted its full-year
global profit outlook on Thursday as its view on Europe
brightened and stronger overseas demand sparked
better-than-expected third-quarter results.