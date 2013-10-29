UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Oct 29 Benchmark TOCOM rubber futures edged lower on Tuesday on a slightly stronger yen and weaker Japanese equities, but trade was muted ahead of policy decisions by central banks in the United States and Japan.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for April delivery <0#2JRU:> was down 0.1 yen at 259.9 yen per kg by 0024 GMT.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain its commodity-friendly economic stimulus at a two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday.
* The Bank of Japan is seen keeping its monetary policy stimulus on Thursday as it targets 2 percent inflation in two years.
* Japanese household spending rose 3.7 percent in September from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that consumer spending may have recovered from a slight dip.
* Thai Rubber farmers took to the streets again on Monday to demand the government buy their products at prices higher than the market, rejecting a subsidy offered last month and threatening violence if their demands are not met.
* India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said it would be tough to meet its year-on-year sales target for growth as the country's auto industry faces a difficult sales environment.
* For the top stories in rubber market and other news, click , or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was quoted around 97.61 yen in Asia, largely holding modest overnight gains and managing to stay above a more than two-week low of 96.92 yen hit on Friday.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average dropped 0.9 percent in early Tuesday trade.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index finished a quarter percentage point lower on Monday, following losses in 10 of the 19 futures markets it tracks.
DATA EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Producer prices
1230 U.S. Retail sales
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Business inventories
Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on
monetary policy (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources