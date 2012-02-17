TOKYO Feb 17 Key TOCOM rubber futures rose as much as 3.4 percent on Friday boosted by strong gains in oil and the prospect of solid demand from tyre and carmakers, but profit taking emerged after traders said the Thai government's market intervention scheme had been delayed.

The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for July delivery <0#2JRU:> settled up 4.2 yen, or 1.3 percent, at 318 yen per kg.

"There were large-lot sales in the afternoon, affected probably by the news of a delay in the Thai intervention scheme," said Naoki Asami, chief broker at trading house Kanetsu. The benchmark contract remained within a recent trading range from 310 yen to 325 yen.

Somdet Khemasuk, chairman of the Rubber Growers Cooperatives Federation of Thailand, said on Friday intervention was expected to start by early March, when they know how many rubber cooperatives will be eligible for the programme.

The Thai government approved a 15 billion baht ($485 million) budget on Jan. 24 to buy rubber from farmers to shore up prices. The original plan was for a mid-February start.

The yen hit a 3-1/2 month low versus the U.S. dollar on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic data added fuel to a dollar rally sparked by the Bank of Japan's monetary easing earlier in the week, while Brent crude remained above $120.

Bridgestone Corp, the world's biggest tyre maker, said on Thursday it expects its tyre output to rise 5.3 percent in 2012, while General Motors Corp, the world's biggest carmaker, said it expects 2012 sales to top 2011's $150.3 billion.

