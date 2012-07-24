TOKYO, July 24 Tokyo rubber futures tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low on Tuesday on lingering concerns about demand from top consumer China despite an improvement in Chinese manufacturing data in July.

China's flash factory purchasing managers index rose in July to its highest level since February, boosted by a pick up in output and signs of improvement in new export orders.

But the data failed to dissuade risk-averse, bearish investors from selling rubber futures.

"Fundamentals in producing countries are supportive and that keeps the TOCOM market from falling below 220 yen. Having said that, the momentum of selling, led by those who want to get out of the market, is strong," said a manager at a Japanese commodities brokerage.

"If selling picks up the pace, I cannot rule out the possibility of a drop below 200 yen," the manager said, adding that investors appear to be closing their positions and not returning.

The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for December delivery <0#2JRU:> settled down 4.7 yen, or 2 percent, at 227.0 yen per kg.

The benchmark contract fell as low as 222.4 yen, the lowest since Nov. 2, 2009. The spot July contract will expire on Wednesday.

Industry data showed crude rubber inventories at Japan's main ports fell 11 percent in the 10 days to July 10.

In Shanghai, the most-active rubber contract for January delivery fell to 22,295 yuan per tonne, compared with Monday's 22,810 yuan.

The front-month August rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange was last traded at 282.50 U.S. cents per kg, down 0.7 cents.

In other markets, Brent crude pared Monday's steep declines on renewed concerns about European debt woes and traded slightly up near $104 per barrel on Tuesday. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Miral Fahmy)