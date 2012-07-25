TOKYO, July 25 Tokyo rubber futures closed flat
on Wednesday, staying near a 2-1/2 year low hit in the previous
session, as worries about demand from the troubled euro zone and
top rubber consumer China kept investors away.
"The TOCOM market looks to have more room for the downside
because of continued weakness on the demand side," said
Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodity trading house
Fujitomi.
"I see little chance of investors returning until the FOMC
meeting," he said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy setting meeting which is due to be held next week.
The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for
December delivery <0#2JRU:> settled unchanged at 227 yen per kg
after moving between 225.5 yen and 230 yen.
On Tuesday, the December contract fell as low as 222.4 yen,
the lowest for any benchmark since Nov. 2, 2009.
The spot July contract on Wednesday expired at 215.5 yen,
flat from the previous day's close, with 238 deliveries.
In Shanghai, the most-active rubber contract for January
delivery fell to 22,055 yuan per tonne, compared with
Monday's 22,295 yuan.
The front-month August rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM
exchange was last traded at 283.90 U.S. cents per kg, up
0.4 cents.
In producing countries, Thai and Indonesian rubber grades
were sold at their lowest level since 2008 after a recent
sell-off in TOCOM futures, but cheaper prices ignited buying
interest from top consumer China, dealers said on Wednesday.
China imported 985,970 tonnes of rubber from January to
June, up 12.8 percent from a year ago.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Risa Maeda; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)