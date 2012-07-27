TOKYO, July 27 Tokyo rubber futures closed up on Friday, tracking stock and oil prices higher, but marked the worst weekly performance in five weeks as demand concerns and a firmer yen pulled prices down to a 2-1/2-year low earlier in the week.

Friday's gains came after the European Central Bank rejuvenated risk appetite by signalling its resolve to defend the euro zone, while investors prepared for U.S. gross domestic product data due later in the day.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week is also expected to offer market cues, with investors hoping for the announcement of more easing measures to lift economic growth.

The most active Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for January delivery <0#JRU:> settled up 5.4 yen or 2.4 percent at 235 yen per kg.

The January contract started trading on Thursday. The previous benchmark TOCOM contract for December delivery fell as low as 222.4 yen on Tuesday, the lowest for any benchmark since Nov. 2, 2009.

On the week, the TOCOM market fell 4.2 percent, the worst weekly performance since the week to June 22.

In Shanghai, the most-active rubber contract for January delivery closed at 22,745 yuan per tonne, compared with 22,210 yuan on Thursday.

The front-month August rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange was last traded at 285 U.S. cents per kg, up 0.9 cents. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)