TOKYO, July 27 Tokyo rubber futures closed up on
Friday, tracking stock and oil prices higher, but marked the
worst weekly performance in five weeks as demand concerns and a
firmer yen pulled prices down to a 2-1/2-year low earlier in the
week.
Friday's gains came after the European Central Bank
rejuvenated risk appetite by signalling its resolve to defend
the euro zone, while investors prepared for U.S. gross domestic
product data due later in the day.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week
is also expected to offer market cues, with investors hoping for
the announcement of more easing measures to lift economic
growth.
The most active Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for
January delivery <0#JRU:> settled up 5.4 yen or 2.4
percent at 235 yen per kg.
The January contract started trading on Thursday. The
previous benchmark TOCOM contract for December delivery fell as
low as 222.4 yen on Tuesday, the lowest for any benchmark since
Nov. 2, 2009.
On the week, the TOCOM market fell 4.2 percent, the worst
weekly performance since the week to June 22.
In Shanghai, the most-active rubber contract for January
delivery closed at 22,745 yuan per tonne, compared with
22,210 yuan on Thursday.
The front-month August rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM
exchange was last traded at 285 U.S. cents per kg, up
0.9 cents.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)