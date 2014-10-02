By Fransiska Nangoy and Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA
KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA Oct 3 September marked a
turning point for Southeast Asia's foreign exchange and stock
markets, ending a six-month run of capital inflows as the
dollar's broad rally drew investors' attention to the currency
risk and exalted valuations in these markets.
Even though the cumulative net foreign investment was
positive in the four countries that publish such data --
Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia -- there was a
marked drop in the inflows into the equity markets, with
Indonesia and Malaysia even seeing sizeable outflows.
Bond markets have been steadier, although foreign investment
flows into the region's debt markets slowed last month, causing
currencies such as Malaysia's ringgit and the Philippine
peso to reverse their rallies against the dollar in the
first eight months of the year.
Fund managers and analysts now see September as the start of
a fresh downtrend in emerging Asian markets, rather than a brief
interruption to the rally. That was certainly borne out on
Thursday, the first day of trading in October, as markets
tumbled after weak global manufacturing surveys.
"We are now seeing the first signs of foreign investor
capitulation," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.
Credit Suisse analysts Ashish Agrawal and Martin Yu suspect
the resilience seen so far in bond markets will also change as
currency weakness prompts foreigners to reassess their exposures
to Asian bonds.
The bearish drivers are certainly lining up. The dollar
is already at a 4-year high and appears set for further
gains as U.S. economic data strengthens the case for the Federal
Reserve to raise rates next year. And the restraint so far seen
in markets could also give way once U.S. long term yields begin
climbing in anticipation of that tightening.
The rally in Asia this year has meanwhile taken stock prices
to record highs or near such highs, while uneven growth owing to
a collapse in commodity prices and the sluggish pace of reforms
in some countries has disappointed investor expectations of
earnings.
Despite the recent outflows, net foreign investment in the
Jakarta stock exchange is still positive at about $3
billion this year, but the rupiah's 8 percent decline in
six months is a worry for investors familiar with Indonesia's
chronic dependence on foreign portfolio flows.
CARRY TRADE UNWIND
Easy global funding conditions and low global interest rates
helped Indonesia attract money to finance its precarious current
account deficit, and that instilled confidence both in the
currency and equity market.
Its bonds, yielding upwards of 8 percent for longer tenors,
were favourites for carry trades in which investors borrow
low-yielding currencies to invest in higher-yielding ones.
But analysts see risks for Indonesia, which was one of the
group termed 'fragile five' during last year's selloff in
emerging markets.
"A sudden capital flight would exaggerate currency
volatility. Concerns regarding funding of its current account
deficit would re-emerge, which would increase equity risk
premiums," Morgan Stanley analyst Hozefa Topiwalla wrote.
According to Morgan Stanley, Indonesia's vulnerability is
such that for every 10 basis points rise in U.S. 10-year bond
yields, the negative impact on Indonesia's equity market would
be about 4 percent in dollar terms.
In addition, investors worry about a new bill Indonesia's
parliament passed last month that will end the process of direct
election for regional leaders. That development foretold of the
deep opposition faced by President-elect Joko "Jokowi" Widodo,
whose promise of reforms drew foreign capital into the country.
"The recent outflow was related to the new government," said
Andriyanto, a portfolio manager at Ciptadana Asset Management in
Jakarta. "It indicates how strong the opposition is, which will
be a big challenge for Jokowi's government in enforcing his
policies."
The case for being underweight Malaysia has built up
gradually over the year, initially driven by the weakness in
corporate earnings and then the deterioration in the outlook for
the plantation sector as palm oil prices declined.
"The last straw was the weakening currency from August
onwards," said Gan Eng Peng, head of equities at Kuala
Lumpur-based Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd. "When the central
bank went against some people's expectations of a rate hike in
September, the carry trade started a mini unwinding, resulting
in outflows and currency weakness."
Philippine, Thai and Indonesian stocks also trade well above
their long-term average valuations, making them more susceptible
to a selloff than say equities in Singapore or Malaysia.
Thai stocks are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 13.1,
which is higher than a 10-year average of 10.6 times earnings,
says Topiwalla.
Even for Thai stocks to return to their long-term average
next year, there would need to be a 38 percent growth in
earnings per share, he estimates, and therefore his base case
scenario is for an 8 percent downside in dollar terms in that
market within the next year.
